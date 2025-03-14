First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,853 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $770,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $275.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $198.94 and a 12 month high of $277.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

