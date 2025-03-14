Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $568,309,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,050 shares of company stock worth $61,972,667. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

