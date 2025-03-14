Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services comprises approximately 3.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Primoris Services stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

