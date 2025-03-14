Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $35.53 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 141,819 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

