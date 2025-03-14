NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.83. 89,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 535,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,661.83. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,955.12. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

