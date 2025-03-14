PGGM Investments Sells 41,428 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,428 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

CSX stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.