Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

