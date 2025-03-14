iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

