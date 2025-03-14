Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $163,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,560,094.20. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock valued at $318,203,453. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

