Savills (LON:SVS) Issues Earnings Results

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Savills had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.93%.
Savills Stock Up 4.4 %
Savills stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 946 ($12.25). The stock had a trading volume of 98,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,741. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($11.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Savills Company Profile
Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.
