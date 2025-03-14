Savills (LON:SVS) Issues Earnings Results

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Savills had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Savills Stock Up 4.4 %

Savills stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 946 ($12.25). The stock had a trading volume of 98,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,741. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($11.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.