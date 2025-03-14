Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,719,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
