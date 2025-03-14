Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 169379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Waterdrop Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -0.26.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Waterdrop by 1,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

