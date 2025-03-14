Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

