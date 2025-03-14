Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Rises By 711.0%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 711.0% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

Shares of MCVT remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.56. Mill City Ventures III has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

