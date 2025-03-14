Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 847.0% from the February 13th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

CGTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 69,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.