iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 698.8% in February

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 698.8% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

