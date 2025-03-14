Atala Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 396 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.7 %

URI opened at $593.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $705.09 and a 200 day moving average of $762.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

