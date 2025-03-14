Atala Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 505 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 67.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,989.70 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,963.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,969.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

Get Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.