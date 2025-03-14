Atala Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,677 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.