May Barnhard Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

