Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,836 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 0.9% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $65,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $7,672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 326,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.8 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

