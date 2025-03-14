May Barnhard Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.