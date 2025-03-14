Lbp Am Sa Has $19.39 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CBRE Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $121.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

