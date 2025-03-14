Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $890.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $380.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $950.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $846.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

