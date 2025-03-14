Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 68,126 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $3,351,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 151.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.
Shares of PAYX opened at $143.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $158.37. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.53%.
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
