iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

