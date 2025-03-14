Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $46.41 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00002557 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $225.68 million and $46.41 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.19 or 0.02280784 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00007099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00004853 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,560,288 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.