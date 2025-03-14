Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 182,472 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,472 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $144,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Post by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after acquiring an additional 244,221 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $36,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

