Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

