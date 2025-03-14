InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0104 dividend. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

