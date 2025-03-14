128,784 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 806.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,259,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,746,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2,193.2% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 416,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after buying an additional 398,478 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 691,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,590,000 after buying an additional 347,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $309,425.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,622.48. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.