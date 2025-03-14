164,222 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

