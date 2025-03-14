Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

