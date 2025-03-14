The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

TRV stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

