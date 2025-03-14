Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,500 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.