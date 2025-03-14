Nichols (LON:NICL) Announces Earnings Results

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nichols had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Nichols Stock Performance

NICL stock opened at GBX 1,302.10 ($16.87) on Friday. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 938 ($12.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,366.70 ($17.70). The firm has a market cap of £475.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.17.

About Nichols

