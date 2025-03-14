The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Announces Earnings Results

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Gym Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.
GYM opened at GBX 133.52 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.08. The firm has a market cap of £237.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.26).
In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Stables bought 25,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £35,750 ($46,308.29). Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
