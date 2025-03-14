Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 33,556,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 88,800,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

