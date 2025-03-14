Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $196.68 and last traded at $195.83. 14,583,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,657,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

