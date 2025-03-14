Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reliability Price Performance

RLBY stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Reliability has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Reliability

(Get Free Report)

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.