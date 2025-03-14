MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 1,196.5% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MPZZF opened at $1.64 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

