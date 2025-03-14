MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 1,196.5% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MPZZF opened at $1.64 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MPC Container Ships ASA
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What is a Dividend King?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.