Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Performance

UREKF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Eureka Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Eureka Lithium

See Also

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

