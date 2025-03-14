Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
UREKF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Eureka Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
About Eureka Lithium
