Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $237.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.67. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $14,879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,579,600. This trade represents a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

