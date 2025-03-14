Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 664 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $25.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.