AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AutoZone by 186.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $189,483,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,538.59 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,704.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,395.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,200. The trade was a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,651.91.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

