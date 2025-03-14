Rakuten Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rakuten Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $642.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $663.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.97.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

