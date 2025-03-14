Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

