Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 535,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,048,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

