Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $88,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after buying an additional 275,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,542,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.64 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

