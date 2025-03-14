Qubic (QUBIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Qubic has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $106.49 million and $2.04 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 136,277,934,897,107 coins and its circulating supply is 113,944,195,440,170 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 136,277,934,897,107 with 113,944,195,440,170 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000093 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,467,706.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

